Bailly: Manchester United in contract talks with defender – Solskjaer

The Ivory Coast international is nearing the end of his deal with the Red Devils and the club have provided an update on him

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the club are in talks with Eric Bailly on the possibility of extending his contract.

The 27-year-old’s current contract will run out in the summer of 2022 which will make him a free agent if a new deal is not reached before then.

Bailly has featured 15 times for the Red Devils across all competitions this season after returning from a long injury layoff.

Solskjaer revealed he has no problems with the centre-back and confirmed United are negotiating with the Ivory Coast international over a possible contract renewal.

“Eric has played well when he’s played. I know there has been speculation. We are talking to him about his contract. I don’t see any issues with him,” Solskjaer said in a pre-match press conference.

Solskjaer also confirmed Bailly has returned to England after testing positive for Covid-19 on international duty with the Ivory Coast.

The Norwegian tactician revealed the defender had another test on Friday and hopes he will be available for selection when his side take on Burnley on Sunday.

“Eric has been isolating back home in Ivory Coast. He is back here now. Hope he’ll be available for the weekend,” he continued.

“Hopefully he will train tomorrow and see how he feels. Had a test today, need confirmation he’s still negative.”

Bailly has been with Manchester United since the summer of 2016 when he teamed up with the club from Spanish side Villarreal.

The defender has, however, struggled with injury problems in the last two seasons, including a knee injury that saw him sidelined for a long time.

Bailly has featured in more than 100 games for the Old Trafford outfit across all competitions and has been delivering solid performances when fit.

The centre-back remains a key member of the Ivory Coast national team and now has 37 caps for the West African side.

He will hope to quickly sort out his future with Manchester United to enable him to focus on his performance for club and country.