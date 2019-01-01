Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau wins Proximus League Player of the Season award

The 24-year-old frontman moved to Belgium at the start of the season, but he quickly adapted to his surroundings

Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau has won the Proximus League Player of the Season award following his scintillating first season with Belgian second division side Union Saint-Gilloise.

Tau only moved to Europe at the beginning of the season from after forcing a move to Premier League side & Hove Albion.

He was immediately loaned out to Belgian second tier team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise by his parent club after failing to acquire his work permit in the United Kingdom.

While his move to was seen a step in the wrong direction for his promising career, Tau grabbed the opportunity with both hands, shining for his club throughout the 2018/19 season.

He featured in 34 matches across all competitions for Union Saint-Gilloise and found the back of the net 11 times.

During that period, the Witbank-born star grabbed 13 assists, sending a strong message to his detractors that he was ready to make it big in Europe.

With his latest success, Tau has certainly gained recognition in Belgium, and he will hope to take his football career to the next level in the upcoming season.

However, his chances of playing in the Premier League next season could be dented by the fact that Bafana Bafana are still struggling to break into the top 50 nations in the world.

Tau will be expected to maintain the same performance that saw him win this Player of the Season award when the 2019 (Afcon) tournament gets underway next month.

Tau's Bafana Bafana have been drawn in Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which kicks off on June 21 in .

will begin their Afcon campaign against Cote d'Ivoire in Cairo, before meeting Namibia and as they look to reach the knockout stages.