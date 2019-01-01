Ayoze Perez drops Newcastle exit hint amid Tottenham & Valencia transfer talk

The Spanish frontman has suggested that a move elsewhere could be made during the summer window, but offered no guarantees on his future

Ayoze Perez has suggested that a “long summer” could lead him away from Newcastle, with the Spanish forward offering no guarantees amid links to the likes of and .

The 25-year-old has spent five years in English football, with the 2018-19 campaign proving to be his most productive to date.

He delivered a personal best 13 goals to the Magpies' cause, sparking talk of a potential first senior international call-up.

With his efforts attracting inertest from afar, Perez conceded that he would like to test himself in La Liga at some stage.

It could be that the summer of 2019 sees him take on that challenge, though he could remain in the Premier League either in his current surroundings or at a domestic rival.

Perez is reluctant to be drawn into a debate on what could happen, but has kept the exit door open by telling the Shields Gazette: “It’s something that I cannot say right now. You cannot guarantee it.

“We’ll see. It’s going to be a long summer. Obviously, there’s going to be a day where you make a decision.

"It depends on many things. Let’s see what happens. Obviously, this place is always going to be in my heart, whatever happens. We’ll see what happens.”

Perez is pleased with the progress he has made since linking up with Newcastle.

He was a highly-rated youngster when leaving Tenerife in 2014, but admits he was stepping into the unknown when swapping the Canary Islands for Tyneside.

“I didn’t know what was coming. I have no idea, to be honest,” Perez added.

“But what I know is that I cannot thank Newcastle enough – the city, the club, everything around – for what they have given me.

“I say again, I wasn’t even a professional. I came to a different world, and I cannot thank Newcastle enough for what they gave me.

"It’s been five unbelievable years, ups and downs, unforgettable moments, bad moments, but it’s part of the process that made me a better footballer and person.

“Obviously, it’s always going to be in my heart, whatever happens. This place, this city, this club – everything is going to be in my heart forever.”

While hinting at a switch elsewhere, Perez concedes he will find it difficult to drag himself away from St James’ Park.

Article continues below

He added: “Yes, that's something that's always in [my] mind.

“This kind of environment ... you don't see it in many places. We'll see what happens. It's going to be a long summer, whatever can happen. I cannot guarantee anything, but we'll see.

“It's time to rest, to enjoy and be with my family and friends. We'll see.”