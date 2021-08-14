Awoniyi: Super Eagle on target as Union Berlin share spoils with Bayer Leverkusen

The attacker joined the Bundesliga side from Liverpool and went on to show his quality

Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi was on target as his team Union Berlin claimed a point in their opening German Bundesliga game against Bayer Leverkusen.

After early exchanges at An der Alten Forsterei in Berlin, the hosts drew first blood after seven minutes. 33-year-old Max Kruse passed the ball to the Super Eagle who did not hesitate to find the back of the net.

However, the lead lasted for five minutes. Jeremie Frimpong provided the assist from which Frenchman Moussa Diaby scored.

Chances were created in the remainder of the game, but none of the two teams could get a second goal. It was a satisfying performance for the teams considering the fact that they had finished in sixth and seventh positions respectively.

Another Super Eagle Kevin Akpoguma was involved as his team Hoffenheim hammered Augsburg 4-0.

Jacob Bruun Larsen, Sebastian Rudy, Sargis Adamyan, and Georginio Rutter were on target for their team. However, Akpoguma was substituted with 17 minutes to go, and another African, Mali international Diadie Samassekou took his place.

Nigeria prospect Dickson Abiama and his counterpart from Ghana Hans Nunoo Sarpei came in as substitutes, but could not help their team, Greuther Furth, from losing 5-1 away to Stuttgart.

At Volkswagen Arena, 10-man Bochum fell by a solitary goal to their hosts Wolfsburg.

27-year-old Black Stars winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei started the match and played the entire game for the visitors who saw Robert Tesche sent off for deliberate handball in the danger zone. But Manuel Riemann saved the resulting penalty taken by Wout Weghorst.

The latter, however, managed to get the winning goal to help Egyptian Omar Marmoush, who came in as a substitute, enjoy maximum points.

Ghana international Raman Chibsah was not involved for the visitors who will aim at bouncing back when they play their next game.