Awoniyi: Liverpool loanee revels in scoring maiden Mainz goal

The Nigerian forward got his first goal for Die Nullfunfer as they secured an away draw against Cologne, much to his delight

Super-sub Taiwo Awoniyi has expressed his delight following his maiden goal for in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Cologne.

The Nigerian forward joined the German outfit from Premier League outfit on loan – however, he has not been lucky in front of goal.

Notwithstanding, his breakthrough came after nine months with the league strugglers as he inspired their comeback against the Billy Goats.

The effort also meant he became the second-youngest Nigerian to score in the after Anthony Ujah’s feat against in November 2011.

22 - Mainz's Taiwo Awoniyi (22 years 279 days), on loan from @LFC, became the youngest Nigerian to score in the Bundesliga since Anthony Ujah (21 years 21 days) netted against Stuttgart in November 2011, also for Mainz. Intent. #KOEM05 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 17, 2020

After going down 2-0, Awoniyi halved the deficit five minutes after replacing Dong-Won Ji in the 56th minute, after firing past Timo Horn thanks to Bote Baku’s assist.

A point was guaranteed in the 72nd-minute after international Pierre Kunde levelled matters – finishing off Jerry St. Juste’s assist.

With that, he has ended his long wait for a goal for Achim Beierlorzer’s team as well as his first in the German elite division.

The 22-year-old says Die Nullfunfer showed their fighting spirit by coming from behind to hold their hosts at the Mungersdorfer Stadium, while showing his joy in getting his maiden goal.

Taiwo #Awoniyi: 💬 "I'm really happy about scoring my first goal for #Mainz! We came back very well as a team today and fought our way back into the match!"#UpTheMainz #KOEM05 2-2 pic.twitter.com/FqxeVWVRl2 — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) May 17, 2020

"I'm really happy about scoring my first goal for Mainz! We came back very well as a team today and fought our way back into the match!" Awoniyi told the media.

.@PierreKunde: 💬 "I had the ball and I saw that I had some space to shoot. I feel good, it's great to have helped the team by scoring that goal."#UpTheMainz #KOEM05 2-2 pic.twitter.com/TAVSp1FPyp — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) May 17, 2020

"I had the ball and I saw that I had some space to shoot. I feel good, it's great to have helped the team by scoring that goal,” he said.

Following this result, Mainz are four points away from the drop zone having accumulated 27 points from 26 league outings, while Cologne are 10th with 33 points from the same number of outings.

Awoniyi will be aiming for his second goal when his team welcomes title hopefuls, , to the Opel Arena.

The youth international joined Liverpool in 2015 but has since spent his time out on loan, with the Reds unable to secure a UK work permit for the player.