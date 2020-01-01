Awaziem: On-loan FC Porto defender looks forward to new challenge with Boavista

The Nigeria international completed his temporary move to the Estadio do Bessa outfit in August from the Blue and Whites

Chidozie Awaziem has revealed his excitement on joining Portuguese side Boavista from FC and looks forward to the new challenge.

The defender has been with the Blue and Whites since 2014 when he teamed up with the youth team after leaving club El-Kanemi Warriors.

The centre-back has only made 10 league appearances for the Estadio do Dragao outfit, having spent most of his time on loan.

The Nigeria international featured for Spanish side last season on loan and was a consistent performer for the club.

Awaziem made 26 appearances for the Cucumber Growers but his efforts were not enough to save the club from relegation.

The versatile defender subsequently returned to his parent club Porto and sealed a temporary move to rivals Boavista in August.

Awaziem is hoping to enjoy his time with the Estadio do Bessa outfit and hopes to contribute his quota to the success of the club.

“I feel happy and excited to join Boavista; it’s a new challenge and I hope to have a wonderful season,” Awaziem told AOI.

The defender could make his debut for his new club when they take on Nacional in their next league game on September 19.

Besides playing on loan at Leganes, the Super Eagles player has also had spells at French side and Turkish club Caykur Rizespor.

Awaziem has been a key member of the Nigeria national team since he made his debut against Togo in a friendly in 2017.

The centre-back was part of Gernot Rohr’s side at the 2018 World Cup in and featured prominently as the Super Eagles finished third at the 2019 in .

Awaziem has 17 caps for the West Africans and will be expected to make a significant contribution in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.