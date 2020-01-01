Awaziem and Omeruo in action as Celta Vigo compound Leganes' away woes

The Nigeria internationals partnered each other in the defence but their contributions were not enough to earn the visitors a point in Vigo

Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo could not help from suffering their 14th defeat in this campaign after a 1-0 loss to on Saturday.

Omeruo returned to action for the Cucumber Growers after serving a suspension for the accumulation of five yellow cards this term.

The Super Eagles defenders formed Leganes' three-man defence alongside Dimitrios Siovas at the Abanca-Balaidos and were on from start to finish.

Iago Aspas' 62nd-minute goal for Celta Vigo made the difference as Javier Aguirre's side suffered their 12th league loss on the road this season.

Since their 3-0 win over back in May 2019, Leganes are yet to win an away match in La Liga.

Saturday's defeat moved them down to 19th in the league standings with 19 points after 25 games.

They host Deportivo for their next La Liga fixture on February 29.