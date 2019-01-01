Aubameyang wants to play alongside Lacazette & jokes he's too afraid to tell Emery

Despite scoring on Monday night, the Gabon international believes Arsenal are a better team when both him and his strike partner are on the pitch

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has stated he prefers playing upfront alongside Alexandre Lacazette, jokingly suggesting that Unai Emery would be better off playing the duo together.

The Gabon international scored 's only goal in their 1-0 victory over on Monday night while Lacazette watched on from the bench.

It was his 23rd of the season and the three points secured on Monday night propelled the Gunners back into the top four, with Lacazette having scored 15 goals himself this season.

The north London club are now on 66 points having played a game more than , with there now being just one point between themselves and third-place .

They remain in the hunt for the top four with there now being just five games left to play, and Emery will be relying on his two strikers to help secure the club football for the next campaign.

When quizzed about his strike partnership with Lacazette, Aubameyang told Sky Sports: "Everybody knows that I like to play with Laca because we have a great partnership.

"Sometimes one plays, the other stays on the bench, it's like that and you have to fight for the team.

"I think you know I like to play with two strikers, but I don't want to say it because the coach will be a bit, er...(laughs)..."

Aubameyang was also pleased with how his goal came about against Watford as he latched on to a Ben Foster error to punish the Hornets.

The former goalkeeper took too long on the ball after collecting a back pass, and Aubameyang closed down his kick to good effect with the ball deflecting into the net.

"I was confident. It’s a long time I wanted to score a goal like this," he added.

"It went through. I was confident. Normally keepers... they don’t really know if you’re coming back to them. It was a good goal for me, I like it."

Arsenal's next fixture is against side in their quarter-final second leg on Thursday, with the Gunners 2-0 up from the first meeting between the two.

Following that, Emery's men take on in the Premier League on Sunday at Emirates Stadium.