Aubameyang scores, Iwobi missing as Arsenal secure crucial win against Valencia

The Gunners bounced from a goal deficit to secure a first-leg advantage over the Oranges in London

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got a goal and an assist as silenced 3-1 in the first leg of the semi-final.

Mouctar Diakhaby handed the Spanish side an early lead at Emirates Stadium but the Gunners levelled matters 14 minutes later through Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman put the Gunners ahead seven minutes later before Aubameyang handed Unai Emery’s men a solid first leg advantage with his late minute effort.

Head Auba heels 🤸‍♂️



When you've just scored your 25th goal of the season 😆



🏆 #UEL pic.twitter.com/YKTZNBTiDu — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 2, 2019

28 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been directly involved in 28 goals in his 27 starts for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in all competitions (22 goals, 6 assists). Wakanda. #ARSVAL pic.twitter.com/IUTIIpGTbh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 2, 2019

’s Alex Iwobi and ’s Mohamed Elneny were unused substitutes as Arsenal need just a draw to reach the Europa League final.

The duo would be hoping to play a part when they welcome and Hove Albion in the penultimate Premier League game of the season on Sunday.