Aubameyang joins Henry and Adebayor in exclusive club
The Gabon international was on target as the Gunners took a first-half lead against Brighton and Hove Albion in Sunday’s encounter.
With that, he moved on to 20 goals for the Premier League season to become the sixth player in club’s history to 20+ goals in a season.
Others to achieve this feat include Ian Wright (1993–94, 1996–97), Thierry Henry (2001–02, 2002–03, 2003–04, 2004–05, 2005–06), Emmanuel Adebayor(2007–08), Robin van Persie (2011–12) and Alexis Sánchez (2016–17).
Having joined this exclusive club, he would be hoping to beat Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Sergio Aguero to the English topflight golden boot.