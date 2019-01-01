Aubameyang joins Henry and Adebayor in exclusive club

The forward was on target against Brighton in his most recent outing, becoming the sixth Gunner to hit 20 Premier League goals in a season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has become the sixth different player to score at least 20 goals in a Premier League season.

The Gabon international was on target as the Gunners took a first-half lead against and Hove Albion in Sunday’s encounter.

With that, he moved on to 20 goals for the Premier League season to become the sixth player in club’s history to 20+ goals in a season.

6 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the sixth different @Arsenal player to score 20+ goals in a Premier League season - no other side has had more different players do so (Man Utd and also six). Assortment. #ARSBHA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2019

Others to achieve this feat include Ian Wright (1993–94, 1996–97), Thierry Henry (2001–02, 2002–03, 2003–04, 2004–05, 2005–06), Emmanuel Adebayor(2007–08), Robin van Persie (2011–12) and Alexis Sánchez (2016–17).

Having joined this exclusive club, he would be hoping to beat Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Sergio Aguero to the English topflight golden boot.