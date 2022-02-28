'Aubameyang is in my heart' - Gabriel reveals Arsenal players wanted Barcelona striker to stay

Arsenal defender Gabriel said that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is "in my heart" while explaining that his relationship with Mikel Arteta and the coaching staff, not his team-mates, led to his departure.

Aubameyang moved to Barcelona in January after being frozen out at Arsenal and the Gabon international is off to a fast start with his new club with five goals in his first six matches.

Before that, he had not played since December 6, having been stripped of Arsenal's captaincy, but Aubameyang's former team-mate Gabriel says he still has fond memories of the striker.

What did Gabriel say?

"Aubameyang is in my heart, we all wanted him at Arsenal," the Brazilian defender told Oh My Goal.

"It's something that happened between him and the coaching staff, the other players weren't in it.

"I said goodbye to him before he left, I hope he enjoys Barcelona, he is a very nice person with a big heart and I love him very much."

Aubameyang at Arsenal

Aubameyang originally joined Arsenal in January 2018 for what was then a club-record fee of £56 million and he went on to play 163 total games for the London club. H

e scored 92 goals across all competitions during that time, helping Arsenal win the FA Cup in 2019-20 and the Community Shield in 2020.

