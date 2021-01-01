Aubameyang continues fine cup run as Arsenal survive Benfica scare

The Gabonese captain scored a late winning goal which sealed the Gunners' passage to the round of 16

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace to help Arsenal defeat Benfica 3-2 in the return fixture of their Uefa Europa League round of 32 clash on Thursday.

Aubameyang opened the scoring at the Emirates Stadium in the 21st minute and later grabbed the match-winning goal in the 87th minute when the game was tied at 2-2.

The 2015 African Footballer of the Year has now scored nine goals in seven of his last eight cup appearances for the Gunners - four goals in the FA Cup, three goals in the Europa League and one goal in the FA Community Shield.

7 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in seven of his last eight cup matches for Arsenal (9 goals – FA Cup x5, Europa League x3, Community Shield x1), only failing to net against Benfica in the first leg during this run. Magic. pic.twitter.com/ofNnTsVZq8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2021

The only cup match he failed to find the back of the net was the first-leg of their round of 32 outing against Benfica in Rome, where Bukayo Saka scored the only goal in their 1-1 draw.

Arsenal progressed to the round of 16 with a 3-2 aggregate victory over their Portuguese visitors on Thursday.

Aubameyang's late goal, however, has been drawing a lot of reactions on social media with Everton loanee Yannick Bolasie - who is currently with Championship club Middlesbrough - confessing his admiration for Arsenal.

Been repping before man even knew what repping was 😅...still was on 💨 when I played there tho #Throwback pic.twitter.com/1748b32ZcF — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) February 25, 2021

Former Cameroon and Arsenal defender Lauren also lauded the Gunners' resilience as they ended their back-to-back winless run.

Aubameyang has contributed 13 goals in all competitions so far this campaign and he will be looking to build on his goalscoring form when Arsenal travel to King Power Stadium for Sunday's Premier League game against Leicester City.

The Gunners currently occupy the 11th spot in the league table with 34 points from 25 matches.