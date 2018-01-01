Aubameyang, Bailly lead African stars in celebrating Christmas
Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Manchester United defender Eric Bailly led several African players in celebrating Christmas.
The stars, in festive spirit, took to social media to share pictures of their family accompanied with best wishes and messages for their fans around the world.
Despite some scheduled Boxing Day fixtures in England, the players are making the most of their time with their loved ones.
