Aubameyang avoids future question but Arteta optimistic Arsenal's FA Cup hero will stay

The Gabonese striker netted twice to help the Gunners overcome the Blues at Wembley and was eager to steer clear of contract talk afterwards

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang refused to be drawn on his future are netting a match-winning brace for in the final.

The Gabonese striker underlined his value to the Gunners cause with two goals against Chelsea on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side have continued to look to their captain for inspiration throughout the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation.

Aubameyang is yet to agree an extension to a deal at Emirates Stadium that now has less than 12 months to run.

The 31-year-old has remained coy on his plans, with plenty suggesting that major silverware would be required in order for a prolific presence to put pen to paper.

Arsenal now have that, along with qualification for the , but Aubameyang continues to give little away.

Asked if he had a message for the club’s supporters on his future after guiding them to another trophy triumph, he told BBC Sport: “Nothing. Today is about the trophy.”

Arteta was also quizzed on the plans of his talismanic skipper, with the Spaniard reiterating his belief that a deal will be agreed at some stage.

"He knows what I think about him," said Arteta. "I want to build the squad around him. I think he wants to stay and it is just about getting the deal done.

"But I think these moments will help him to realise and believe that we are in the right path and he is a big part of that. He is loved by everybody at the club. Hopefully he can continue with us."

When asked if Aubameyang will extend his time at Emirates Stadium, Arteta replied: "I think he will, yes."

Talks are, however, on hold for now as the Gunners revel in ending their 2019-20 campaign on a high.

It has been a testing season for the north London outfit, with another managerial change made, but optimism has returned under Arteta and they now have tangible reward for their efforts.

“We enjoyed it and we are all happy,” Aubameyang said on sealing FA Cup success.

He added on the job done by Arteta, who took the reins in December and is filling a first managerial post of his coaching career: “I think he deserved this win. He did a great job and we are all happy to have him on board and we all follow him.”

Aubameyang played a leading role in giving his boss something to celebrate against .

The Blues took the lead early on through Christian Pulisic, who later limped off, with Arsenal restoring parity from the spot.

Aubameyang’s second of the game was worthy of winning any game, as he wriggled through the Chelsea defence and fired past Willy Caballero with his left foot.

He said of that finish, with Gunners legend Ian Wright among those in attendance: “It was Wrighty of the 90s.

“[Kurt] Zouma knows me well and knows I am right footed but that’s why I said ‘ok, I’ll go on my left’.”