Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang keeps Arsenal waiting on contract update after netting Community Shield match winner

Last updated
Comments()
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 2020-21
Getty Images
The Gabonese frontman helped the Gunners to another piece of silverware at Wembley Stadium, but remained coy on his future afterwards

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains non-committal on a contract extension at Arsenal, with the Gabonese striker once again seeking to avoid questions on his future after netting a match-winning penalty in the Community Shield.

He told BT Sport when informed that all of the club’s supporters are waiting on an update: “Yeah I know. We're going to see in these [coming] days. Today we take the trophy.”

More to follow…

Close