‘Aubameyang is already an Arsenal legend’ – Lacazette has stopped discussing new contract with fellow frontman

Speculation continues to rage when it comes to the future of a Gabonese striker in north London, but his place in the history books is already secured

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is “already one of the legends” at regardless of whether or not he signs a new contract, says Alexandre Lacazette, with Gunners stars having stopped discussing the Gabonese striker’s future.

While those inside Emirates Stadium have shifted their attention away from a long-running saga, plenty outside of north London are willing to offer an opinion.

Aubameyang continues to work on a deal that is due to expire in the summer of 2021, with no extension agreed despite entering the final 12 months of his current terms.

Uncertainty regarding his future plans has sparked plenty of speculation, with a move elsewhere being mooted for the prolific 31-year-old frontman.

Lacazette has also seen a change of scenery suggested, but he says a deaf ear is being turned to gossip at Arsenal.

That is certainly the case when it comes to Aubameyang, with the fastest man to 50 Premier League goals in the club’s history considered to have earned the right to make a big career call in his own time.

Lacazette told beIN Sports: “He is already one of the legends [at Arsenal] because of the amount of goals he’s scored in so few games.

“But to be honest, we stopped talking about this (his future) because at the beginning it can be funny.

“But long term you can start to be annoying because you want something that is not maybe the way we’d like and I don't want to be the guy being a bit annoying [by keep asking the same questions].

“So we don’t really speak about his future. I’m just going to wait like everyone else. And I just hope he’s going tell me before the press.”

Aubameyang continues to aid Arsenal’s quest to secure European qualification in 2019-20.

Two avenues remain open to the Gunners – a lofty Premier League finish and glory – but inconsistency has remained an issue for Mikel Arteta’s side of late.

A 2-1 victory was, however, secured over newly-crowned champions Liverpool last time out, with the momentum established in that game set to carry Arsenal into a cup semi-final clash with on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t say we’re in the ‘form of our life’,” added Lacazette.

“But of course we are happy because it was a great performance against the best team in this season. This victory can give us life to expect to go to Europe next season.”

Arsenal sit ninth in the table as things stand, but they are only three points back on sixth-placed with two games left to take in.