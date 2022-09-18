Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian clash takes place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign continues this weekend as Valour FC face off with Atletico Ottawa in a crunch encounter.

With just a handful of weeks until the end of the season, there is still plenty at stake for both sides as they look to push on and secure a best possible finish.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Atletico at Valour date & kick-off time

Game: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC Date: September 18, 2022 Kick-off: 9:00pm BST / 4:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Atletico at Valour on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Soccer Plus fuboTV UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport App

Atletico squad & team news

Tied for top spot with Cavalry - and with a game in hand to boot still - the summit is there for the taking for Ottawa.

They'll need to be on their guard though, with their hosts keen to lock up a top four spot.

Valour squad and team news

The business end of the season is presenting a rat race for the top four and Valour's fortunes hang in the balance.

They will know that a win will bolster their chances, but it will be hard to come by against their visitors.