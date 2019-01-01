Atletico Madrid vs Getafe: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Diego Simeone takes his side into a bold new era in La Liga against last season's surprise package Getafe, who qualified for the Europa League

A summer of rejuvenation has seen invest heavily in their playing squad, and Diego Simeone will take his side into their new era with a home fixture against .

The likes of Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godin, Juanfran and Rodri are gone and new stars have arrived in their place - much is expected of Joao Felix, the generational talent who has arrived from .

Getafe, meanwhile, start the season close to home in Madrid for the second consecutive year. They will look to improve on last season's 2-0 loss at the Bernabeu, but would be delighted to replicate the superb season which followed and brought a fifth-place finish.

Squads & Team News

Position Atletico Madrid squad Goalkeepers Oblak, Adan Defenders Gimenez, Arias, Lodi, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Trippier, Vrsaljko Midfielders Koke, Partey, Saul, Lemar, Llorente, Herrera, Vitolo Forwards Morata, Felix, Correa, Costa, Kalinic, Saponjic

Forwards Diego Costa and Angel Correa are suspended for Atletico, while Sime Vrsaljko is out with a long-term knee injury.

The game could see competitive debuts for a host of new signings, including Joao Felix, Mario Hermoso, Marcos Llorente and Kieran Trippier.

Atletico Madrid starting XI: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Koke, Saul, Partey, Lemar; Morata, Felix.

Position Getafe squad Goalkeepers Soria, Chichizola, Yanez Defenders Suarez, Djene, Bruno, Antunes, Cabrera, Nyom, Garcia, Cucurella, Olivera, Etxeita Midfielders Maksimovic, Bergara, Portillo, Arambarri, Fajr Forwards Molina, Mata, Angel, Gallego

Left-back Vitorino Antunes is a long-term absentee but Jose Bordalas otherwise has a full squad of players to select from.

Getafe have been quiet in the transfer window and could start the season looking very similar to how they finished the last.

Getafe starting XI: Soria; Suarez, Bruno, Dakonam, Cabrera; Nyom, Arambarri, Fejr, Cucurella; Mata, Molina.

Match Preview

Atletico might be going into the new season expecting to adopt a slightly more attacking approach than in the past, but this is a game which sees the best two defences from last season - with Getafe level with - going head-to-head.

The introduction of Joao Felix in particular could necessitate a more forward-thinking tactical plan but, for the time being, Simeone is aware a raft of new signings could bring some initial teething problems.

"He [Felix] has an open mind to learn and listen, he is learning our collective concepts," he said. "I'm not worried about him leading the team.

"I will treat him like an important football player, like the others, but what matters most to me is that we get the best out of the team.

"Our objective is to keep improving day by day. We're a team with many new players that have to adapt and engage in what Atletico Madrid is. They are doing well and are responding accordingly to what we've been working on, but we're focused on the immediate goal, which is Getafe."

For Jose Bordalas, the challenge this year is to improve on the seemingly unimprovable. Fifth place last year represented Getafe's best ever season, and they were just two points off the top four and qualification.

Their success was largely built on their home form, however, with Atletico strong favourites going into this first game.

Goalkeeper David Soria, who spent time in the academies at both Atletico and , was signed last summer and had a superb first season with the club, conceding just 34 goals in 37 league appearances.

"Atletico Madrid are a very complete team at the collective level," he said. "It doesn't matter to us whether we play them now or later, because obviously you have to play everyone.

"As for us, I see the team being eager to start. Our first priority is the league. That is the one that matters to us."