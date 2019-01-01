Atletico Madrid star Partey's agent denies Inter Milan talks

The Ghanaian's representative provides the latest update on the future of the LaLiga star

Thomas Partey's representative Daniel Jimenez has spoken about his client's possible move away from in the summer.

English teams and are among the reported suitors for the international. Italian outfit Milan are reportedly the front-runners to win his services but Jimenez has poured cold water on that link.

"I can say that right now, I haven’t talked to anyone, even if Inter are a top club,” Jimenez told Passione Inter.

“There’s a €50 million release clause in his contract, a figure that’s cheap for a player like Thomas.

“We’ll wait for the season to end and then we’ll see.”

Partey was adjudged Atletico's Best Player for the Month of March and has made 31 league outings, including 21 starts and three goals for Los Rojiblancos.

He has also made six appearances in the and played three times in the .

The midfielder’s form is good news for Ghana, who are hoping to win the upcoming in .

