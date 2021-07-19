Atletico Madrid president addresses Griezmann return talk and Liverpool links to Saul

Enrique Cerezo admits "everything is possible" when it comes to the French forward coming back, but is unaware of any deals being discussed

Enrique Cerezo has been quizzed on the speculation Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez are generating, with the Atletico Madrid president admitting "everything is possible".

The reigning Liga champions are readying themselves for the defence of their domestic crown in 2021-22, with movement in the transfer market expected.

There has been talk of World Cup-winning forward Griezmann returning to the Spanish capital from Barcelona, potentially as part of a swap deal, but Cerezo claims to be unaware of any discussions.

What has been said?

The Atletico president is ruling nothing out, and told reporters at the Platino Awards of the Griezmann rumours: "I have no idea, they haven't told me anything, I don't know anything.

"I do not know how the negotiations are, not even if there are any, but there is time left for you to know what is going to happen. In the world of football everything is possible but in the Griezmann's case I have no idea, nor have I asked."

Is Saul going or staying?

Amid the links to Griezmann, it has been suggested that Spain international midfielder Saul could be used as a makeweight in any deal with Barca.

Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked with the 26-year-old whose agent, Joshua Barnett, has revealed there are "many options" to be considered this summer.

Cerezo claims to be in the dark there as well, saying of Saul: "A lot of people will ask about all the players, as always, but in this case I don't know if Liverpool has acted. We do have a technical service that deals with this very well and will be aware of everything."

Could Felix move on?

While reluctant to be drawn on the speculation surrounding Griezmann and Saul, Cerezo is prepared to bring any uncertainty regarding Joao Felix's future to a close.

Article continues below

The Portuguese forward is another to have seen an exit mooted, but Atletico consider the 21-year-old to be an integral part of their long-term plans.

Cerezo said: "Joao is an Atletico Madrid player, has a long-term contract and is one of the leading figures in European football."

Further reading