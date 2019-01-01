Transfers

Atletico Madrid in talks to renew Partey's contract

Comments()
Getty
Following his recent fine form, Los Rojiblancos are working to tie the Ghana international to a long-term contract by doubling his release clause

Atletico Madrid are currently negotiating a new deal with Thomas Partey as they look to fend off interest from European rivals.

The Madrid outfit are making efforts to improve Partey's salary and also increase his €50 million release clause.

Goal understands that an agreement is imminent between both parties and it will be made public before Christmas.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

In January 2018, the Ghana midfielder penned a five-year deal to remain at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium until 2023. 

Since he made his first-team debut back in 2015, Partey has established himself in Diego Simeone's team as a key player.

The 26-year-old has scored two goals in nine matches this season and has been praised as the boss in Atletico Madrid by his former youth coach Alfredo Santaelena.

Close