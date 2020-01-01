Atletico and Inter target Urzi available for less than €30m release clause, says Banfield president

The 19-year-old winger is said to have admirers in both Serie A and La Liga, but his club has received no formal offers so far

and target Agustin Urzi could be available for less than his €30 million (£26m/$32m) release clause, but Banfield are still waiting on a first formal offer.

The 19-year-old winger revealed earlier this month a number of clubs – including Inter and Atletico – had made contact with his agent and with Banfield.

Lucia Barbuto, the Superliga club's president, has now confirmed the release clause in Urzi's contract, but she added Banfield could be flexible in negotiations.

The coronavirus pandemic and Banfield's desire to see Urzi be a success will play into their thinking, Barbuto said.

"There have been several inquiries, but we have not received any formal offers yet," she told FC Inter News.

"When the interest is concrete, we will analyse it and evaluate what will be best for the future of the player and the club.

"With the current world situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, we don't really know what the next transfer market will be like globally.

"The clause is €30 million. However, in order not to impact the player's career, and taking into account the effects of the pandemic, we are willing to possibly negotiate even for a smaller figure.

"But, obviously, we will have to analyse the offer well from an economic and sporting standpoint."

Discussing Urzi's potential, Barbuto added: "He is one of the players trained in the club's youth system. He established himself in the top league and has demonstrated his skills.

"Agustin is a player with big potential. I can't say how far he will go, but I am convinced that he has all the characteristics to be a success.

"He is doing it in Banfield, and he has already achieved success with Argentina.

"I have no doubt that, in the future, he will make it, going where his talent and career will take him.

“He is a fast, unbalancing player with a change of pace and acceleration. He has great technique and speed. He is bold and brave."

Argentina youth international Urzi has made 28 league appearances for Banfield since his debut in December 2018, scoring twice.