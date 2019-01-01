Atlanta United claims U.S. Open Cup title with win over Minnesota United

The Five Stripes have added another piece of hardware to the trophy case, with the club claiming its first USOC title

has another trophy to add to the club's ever-growing case.

Having claimed the Cup title last season and followed up with a Campeones Cup crown earlier this month, the Five Stripes added a U.S. Open Cup trophy with a 2-1 win over on Tuesday.

A U.S. Open Cup record crowd at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium saw the home side jump out to an early lead through an own goal.

Minnesota United's Chase Gasper was the unlucky defender credited with the strike, having put his leg in front of a Leandro Gonzalez Pirez cross only to see it deflect wildly and float in over the head of Vito Mannone.

By the 16 minute mark, Gonzalo "Pity" Martínez had Atlanta 2-0 in front, smashing home a Justin Meram pass to double the lead and put the home side comfortably out in front early on.

Minnesota would not go down without a fight though, and clawed one back early in the second half.

Robin Lod turned home a Kevin Molino cross with a fine finish of his own to make it 2-1, giving the visiting side some hope of a second-half comeback.

Those hopes got a second boost from Gonzalez Pirez, who was sent off after picking up two cards in the span of three minutes, leaving Atlanta with 10 men as the club tried to hold onto its narrow lead.

But a late push from Minnesota came up short, but Atlanta pleasing the home crowd by picking up a third trophy in the last 12 months and claiming a place in the Concacaf for next season.

Atlanta can add to that growing list season with another MLS Cup title.

The Five Stripes sit top of the Eastern Conference, level on points with the with a game in hand, with just seven matches left in the MLS regular season.

While top spot in the East remains within the club’s grasp, hopes of claiming the Supporters’ Shield, given to the top team in the league over the course of the regular season, are extremely slim.

Despite having the second-best point total in MLS, the club trails by 14 points.