ATK Mohun Bagan: All you need to know about Newcastle United academy product Brad Inman

Goal takes a glimpse into the career of ATK Mohun Bagan midfielder Brad Inman...

is one of the few teams in the (ISL) who have managed to retain their core group of players.

In fact, apart from Brad Inman, the rest of the seven overseas players have previously plied their trade in the competition.

Here is all you need to know about Bagan's new recruit Inman.

Jersey Number: 14

Youth Career & Newcastle Reserves

Inman was born in Adelaide, . He started playing football from six years of age and honed his skills at Modbury Vista and Modbury Jets soccer clubs in Australia.

But at the tender age of 14, he shifted base to to join Premier League side 's youth setup. He was spotted by Newcastle scouts during a junior tournament in Adelaide and was invited to train with the club.

After spending three years with the developmental teams he was promoted to the club's reserve team during the 2008-09 season. Apart from regularly playing with the reserves, he was also training with the first team.

On January 28, 2009, he was on the bench in Newcastle's Premier League clash with . He was nicknamed 'Kaka' at the academy due to his similarity in looks and playing style to that of the legendary Brazilian midfielder.

First Professional Contract & Spell in England

At just 17, Inman was handed his first professional contract at Newcastle. He was even included in the pre-season tour and made a friendly appearance against Carlisle United. He signed a contract extension with the club but was not getting first-team opportunities.

In a bid to get more playing time, he secured a loan move to League One outfit Crewe Alexandra. On December 4, 2012, he made his first professional debut against Doncaster Rovers and in the next game, he was on the scoresheet in a 3-1 win over .

He started in the final of the Football League trophy and was an instrumental figure in the 2-0 win over Southend United. Subsequently, he made a permanent move to Alexandra in 2013, signing a three-year contract. During the three years, he made 42 appearances and scored 10 goals.

After his contract with Alexandra ran out in 2016, he joined Peterborough United. But his stint with Peterborough did not go as planned and he made only 12 appearances in his first season with just five starts.

To revive his fortunes he left on loan to Rochdale. In his new surroundings, he regained his mojo and established himself as an instrumental figure in the squad. He scored his first goal for Rochdale against Milton Keynes Dons and in the next match, he once again fired a brace against Bury United in a encounter.

In his first season, he made a whopping 47 appearances and scored eight times in all competitions.

After an impressive debut season, he made his move permanent to Rochdale but could not replicate his performances in his second season. In the latter half of the season, he saw a dip in form and was subsequently released at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Back to Australia

In 2019, he returned to Australia to sign for Brisbane Roars where current manager Robbie Fowler was at the helm.

He made his debut against Sydney FC in the Round of 32 of the FFA Cup. In the pre-quarters, he found the net against Central Coast Mariners but lost out in tie-breakers.

In A-League he made 24 appearances and scored four goals. He was mostly deployed as an attacking midfielder by Fowler and the Aussie did not disappoint. At the end of the 2019-20 season, he decided to take up a fresh challenge and joined Indian (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan.

International Career

Inman's mother hails from which allowed him to play for the European side. In 2009, he was selected for Scotland U19 and was also named in the U21 squad. He became a regular with the U19 side and played seven matches, scoring three goals.

In 2010, he made his U21 debut against . In his next appearance, he even provided an assist in a 3-1 win over .

He was also eligible to play for Australia and in 2016 he got his national team call up before a friendly against England. He remained on the bench during that match where Marcus Rashford and Wayne Rooney scored for the Three Lions in a 2-1 victory.