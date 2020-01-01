Athletic forward Williams 'sad' after reporting racist abuse in La Liga fixture at Espanyol

Club captain Iker Muniain passed on the 25-year-old's complaints to the match referee, but no action was taken during the game

forward Inaki Williams says he is saddened to have been targeted by alleged racist abuse during his side’s 1-1 draw at on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who has represented and the Basque Country at senior international level, was seen interacting with fans after hearing what sounded like monkey chants as he and captain Iker Muniain prepared to take a corner.

Muniain, 27, informed match referee Jose Sanchez Martinez about Williams' complaint, but his post-match report did not mention the incident.

In the ‘extras to report’ section of the paperwork, the referee wrote ‘none’.

“I’m sad because of the draw but above all because I suffered racist insults,” Williams said afterwards.

“No black player or any player wants to hear that. It’s completely out of order.

“People should go to matches to enjoy themselves and support their team.”

Williams also tweeted after the match: “It is very sad that today we continue to see racism in football. We have to end it among EVERYONE. Thanks for your support. #SayNoToRacism.”

Es muy triste que a día de hoy sigamos viviendo escenas de racismo en el fútbol. Tenemos que acabar con ello entre TODOS. Gracias por vuestro apoyo. #NOalRacismo #SayNoToRacism ✋🏿✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/3UauFEXjH4 — IÑAKI WILLIAMS (@Williaaams45) January 25, 2020

No announcement was made at the RCDE Stadium to ask fans to stop any racist behaviour – usually the first response in UEFA’s three-step protocol introduced in 2019.

Athletic had led early on in after a good strike from Asier Villalibre, but were pegged back by a close-range finish from Raul de Tomas.

The result left Gaizka Garitano’s side seventh in the Spanish top flight, with Espanyol climbing off the bottom of the table with a point.

Williams was substituted with 20 minutes of the game to play, though the introduction of midfielder Raul Garcia in his place suggests it was a tactical decision from Garitano, rather than Williams having been affected by abuse.

He is one of Athletic’s prized assets, and was the club’s top scorer with 14 goals in all competitions last season.

In August 2019, he was rewarded with a nine-year contract, and he has four goals to his name in La Liga so far this season.

The game with Espanyol was also the 140th consecutive league match Williams has featured in for his club – a club record for Athletic, after he surpassed the previous best of 132 in November.