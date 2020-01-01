‘At least he will win trophies!’ – Kenyans react as Wanyama signs for Montreal Impact
Kenyans have taken to social media to welcome the decision by Victor Wanyama to ditch Tottenham Hotspur for Montreal Impact.
The Kenyan captain was yet to start in a single match for Spurs under Jose Mourinho this season, and with the African Cup of Nations qualifiers coming up soon, many Kenyans had felt it was time for the player to leave the North London club.
Tottenham confirmed the transfer of the player on their official website by stating: “We have reached an agreement with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact for the transfer of Victor Wanyama.
“The midfielder made 97 appearances for us in all competitions following his move from Southampton in June 2016, and scored seven times, including the opening goal in our final game at White Hart Lane.
“We wish Victor well for the future.”
Below is how Kenyans reacted on the transfer which will see Wanyama play under former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry in MLS.
Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama leaves Tottenham Hotspur, Montreal Impact on a free transfer coached by former Arsenal legend Henry Thierry. At least he will win trophies there. All the best.— Gooner_Eurychus🇰🇪™ (@Gooner_Eurychus) March 4, 2020
Glad to hear that our national team captain, Victor Wanyama, has secured a 3-year deal with Montreal Impact in the MLS on a free transfer.— Elijah Ouko (@elijah_ouko) March 4, 2020
This is great news for the national team because of the upcoming qualifiers.
All the best Big Vic💪🏾.#GameIbambe pic.twitter.com/YKnw8dpPZB
We send our best wishes to our National team Captain @VictorWanyama as he joins @impactmontreal💪💪.— Bandari FC (@BandariOfficial) March 4, 2020
All the best in your journey Big Vic 💙
Go shine in the @MLS
All the best 💙💙💪 pic.twitter.com/63UB06S5Lr
All the best lion 🦁 @VictorWanyama 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0fxBm57NZW— Ogada Olunga (@OgadaOlunga) March 4, 2020
The streets will never forget. At one time the best defensive midfield pairing. Goodluck big Vic @VictorWanyama pic.twitter.com/KkKIbdhBEa— Malcolm (@malcolmkaminju2) March 4, 2020
Kenya international Victor Wanyama, 28, has signed for 🇨🇦 Montreal Impact from Tottenham Hotspurs.— Kofi Asiedu (@KofiAsiedu_) March 4, 2020
Wanyama has played only 4 matches for Spurs all season.
BEST OF LUCK CHAMP! pic.twitter.com/OSB1DoAU6d
All the best @VictorWanyama as you join @impactmontreal in MLS. Go win trophies!— Cheruiyot arap Koech (@Koecheruiyot) March 4, 2020
All the best big Vic @VictorWanyama pic.twitter.com/GqlWlPtbRH— Simon Hemsworth (@simonhemsworth) March 3, 2020
@VictorWanyama in new colours after joining Canadian team Montreal Impact from Tottenham on a free transfer. All the best big Vic. pic.twitter.com/3QWT8L3iLC— Tony Anelka (@tonyanelka) March 4, 2020
Victor Wanyama will now play under Thierry Henry after his transfer to Montreal Impact.— Evans Bett (@iam_bett) March 4, 2020
This is good for him, after last year's unsuccessful transfer to Belgium's Champions League side Club Brugge. pic.twitter.com/lQyUywoBhg
Good Morning Kenyans,— Ondari Clive (@SirdeClive) March 4, 2020
The Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama is joining @impactmontreal for the rest of the season. We need to show support. Make Montreal popular in Kenya, buy em @VictorWanyama jersey in plenty.
#VictorWanyama— KOT AMBASSADOR (@Wamai_Njuguna) March 4, 2020
Kenyans have officially become @impactmontreal Fans after Victor Wanyama move to the side😎we look forward to great performance lad! @VictorWanyama
@VictorWanyama wishing you all the best in your new challenge KE🇰🇪 captain. https://t.co/KtkmHG2JJk— @kirwa (@mejja_kirwa) March 4, 2020
Done deal Victor Wanyama joins Thiery Henry's Montreal Impact @Milele_FM #AlexNaJalas— Vincent Voiyoh (@vincentvoiyoh) March 4, 2020
All the best Big Vic at your new club @VictorWanyama pic.twitter.com/jDWNjQN2qA
After Victor Wanyama exit from EPL Mbwana Samatta is the only Kenyan and East Africa player in EPL pic.twitter.com/ibBcsz77S7— Bruins Novert (@_photogrammer) March 4, 2020
Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama Moves To Major League Soccer Side Montreal Impact From Tottenham 💥— Shon Osimbo - Kasyula (@ShonOsimbo) March 3, 2020
Here Are Some Of His Memories At Spurs 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽
pic.twitter.com/5QBTjFi5gM@K24Tv @VictorWanyama #K24Sport
It's confirmed: Victor Wanyama secures a move from @SpursOfficial to @impactmontreal in the MLS; a club managed by Arsenal legend @ThierryHenry All the best @VictorWanyama in your new assignment. #TheScoreKE pic.twitter.com/mfwKWFsGXD— Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) March 4, 2020