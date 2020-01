Aston Villa sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Reina on loan from AC Milan

Dean Smith has bolstered his squad following a long-term injury to Tom Heaton, with the former Spain international adding plenty of experience

have completed the signing of goalkeeper Pepe Reina on loan from until the end of the season.

The 37-year-old Spaniard joins with a wealth of experience under his belt, having represented , and among other clubs.

It will be Reina’s first return to the Premier League since leaving Anfield permanently in 2014.

More to follow…