Aston Villa Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Dean Smith's Villans will be out to build on things this season as they attempt to put last season's near-miss behind them

Aston Villa avoided relegation in dramatic fashion during the 2019-20 campaign and will be hoping that consolidating a standing among the Premier League elite proves a little easier this time around.

Dean Smith’s side took their battle to beat the drop down to the final day last season, with the securing of a 17th-place finish sparking scenes of wild celebration for the West Midlands outfit.

Once a staple part of the top-flight calendar, the Villans are determined to re-establish themselves and start setting their sights a little higher than merely avoiding a trapdoor that leads back to the Championship.

    They had been due to start the new season with the most testing of trips to Manchester City, but that game is already having to be rearranged due to the Blues' involvement in the latter stages of the Champions League.

    Smith's team will instead kick off at home to Sheffield United, with four of their opening six games due to be staged at Villa Park.

    Local rivals Wolves and West Brom will be faced in December, with Crystal Palace paying a visit to the West Midlands on Boxing Day.

    A tricky end to the season is due to see the Villans take on Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, meaning that safety may need to be secured long before the final sprint towards the finishing post.

    Check out the full Aston Villa fixture list for the 2020-21 Premier League season below.

    Aston Villa Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    Date Time Match
    TBC TBC Manchester City v Aston Villa
    19/09/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Sheffield United
    26/09/2020 15:00 Fulham v Aston Villa
    03/10/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool
    17/10/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Aston Villa
    24/10/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Leeds United
    31/10/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton
    07/11/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa
    21/11/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
    28/11/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Aston Villa
    05/12/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle United
    12/12/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
    15/12/2020 19:45 Aston Villa v Burnley
    19/12/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa
    26/12/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
    28/12/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa
    02/01/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa
    12/01/2021 19:45 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
    16/01/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton
    26/01/2021 19:45 Burnley v Aston Villa
    30/01/2021 15:00 Southampton v Aston Villa
    02/02/2021 19:45 Aston Villa v West Ham United
    06/02/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal
    13/02/2021 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa
    20/02/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Leicester City
    27/02/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Aston Villa
    06/03/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
    13/03/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
    20/03/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Aston Villa
    03/04/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
    10/04/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa
    17/04/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester City
    24/04/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion
    01/05/2021 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa
    08/05/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United
    12/05/2021 20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
    15/05/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
    23/05/2021 16:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea

