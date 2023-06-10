Aston Villa 'delighted' to reach full agreement on Youri Tielemans transfer as Arsenal miss out on midfield target

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Youri Tielemans this summer, the club confirmed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Villa have announced they have agreed a deal to sign Tielemans on a free transfer, with his Leicester contract set to expire at the end of this month. He has been with the Foxes since 2019 and has clocked 195 appearances for the club, although he was unable to prevent their relegation this season. Perhaps his greatest moment came when he scored the winner in the FA Cup final in 2021.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leicester have dropped into the Championship after finishing 18th in 2022-23, and are set to see a number of major stars leave. Tielemans is one of the first out of the door, but he has maybe surprised some in choosing to move to Villa, as he has previously been linked with Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR VILLA? They secured qualification to the Europa Conference League this season, so they will be playing European football in the 2023-24 campaign.