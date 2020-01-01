Asante Kotoko: Ghanaian giants nearing partnership with Premier League club

The Porcupine Warriors have revealed an imminent collaboration agreement with a club in England

Premier League ( ) outfit are on the verge of sealing a partnership deal with an English top-flight side, Porcupine Warriors' new chief executive officer (CEO) Nana Kwame Amponsah has revealed.

The announcement was made when the 23-time Ghanaian champions held a press conference to unveil its new management team on Monday.

The Kumasi-based side already has an existing partnership with former Premier League side Sunderland, the collaboration agreement signed in 2011.

"We are 90 per cent through signing a partnership deal with an English Premiership side. We want to plug our club in them so we can have the replica, if not the same, of everything they have here," Amponsah said in his update on recent and new happenings of the club in Kumasi.

"My concern is not what should have been done previously but was not. My concern is to build a solid foundation for the future.

"Just under three months, we have secured, in principle, about four huge sponsorships, some bigger than what we have now.

"The Board has approved for us to get an ultra-modern training facility at Adako Jachie within the next three months.

"The club has donated GHC 5,000 [€733] to help the victims of [Saturday's] Offinso accident who are receiving treatment at the hospital.

"I thank the Board of Directors for giving me the free hands to name my management team."

Amponsah, a contestant of the 2019 Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential election, was appointed as Kotoko CEO in August.

He replaced GFA Executive Council member George Amoakoh who has moved on to King Faisal.

Among the new leadership objectives are to lead the Porcupine Warriors to GPL title glory for the first time since 2014, guide the club's continental success for the first time since 1983 and to qualify the side for the Fifa Club World Cup.

"I have absolute confidence in coach Maxwell Konadu. I have been a scout for years, and so know the kind of support that I need to give our technical team to excel," Amponsah added.

"We are going to keep 30 players; four goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders, four strikers, four youth players and two outstanding players."

Kotoko's new management team includes former GFA deputy general secretary Emmanuel Dasoberi (Administrative and Operations Manager), Eric Twum (Commercial Manager), Thoma Sevordzi (Finance Manager), Dentaa Amoateng (Diaspora and International Relations), Akua Pokuaa Kwarteng (Head of Legal - Domestic), Nilo Effori (Head of Legal - International) and David Obeng Nyarko (Special Assistant to the CEO).