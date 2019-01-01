Asamoah Gyan has 'big influence' at NorthEast United - Rakesh Pradhan

The Indian defender has spoken about the impact the Ghanaian superstar is making among his teammates

defender Rakesh Pradhan has stated that Asamoah Gyan has a "big influence" on his teammates in the .

The Ghanaian forward joined the Guwahati-based outfit after his contract with Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor ended in the summer.

He has so far made four appearances, scoring two goals.

"[Asamoah] Gyan is a big figure, a big personality. You can't say anything [negative] about him," Pradhan told the ISL website.

"He has been encouraging us in the dressing room. He has a big influence.

"He talks about the big matches he has played in the [FIFA] World Cup and with many big clubs.

"So, in that way, we take his experience and go to the pitch."

NorthEast United are top of the ISL standings after four games with eight points, one clear of Jamshedpur. They remain unbeaten with two wins and two draws.

Gyan is 's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 107 appearances. He is the Black Star with most goals at the and Fifa World Cup.