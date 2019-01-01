As Maguire talk builds, Man Utd ambassador says ‘it would be great to get another few signings in’

Former Red Devils defender Denis Irwin insists no deal has been done for a Leicester centre-half, but he is hoping to see more additions made

have no deal in place for Harry Maguire as things stand, claims club ambassador Denis Irwin, but the intention is to get “another few signings in”.

It has been suggested that a big-money move for an England international centre-half on the books of Leicester is close to being completed.

The Red Devils have been in the market for reinforcements in that area of the field for some time, with Maguire quickly identified as a top target.

Irwin insists that no agreement is ready to be pushed through, but he does concede that further reinforcements are required at Old Trafford on the back of a disappointing end to the 2018-19 campaign.

Quizzed at a fan event on whether Maguire will be joining Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the latest new boy on United’s books, the former Red Devils full-back said: "No, no, Harry is a Leicester player isn't he.

"Listen, we finished really, really poorly last year. When Ole took over, we were really struggling.

"We were 11 points behind fourth place, and we got ourselves up there, got ourselves to the quarter-final of the , and we fell away badly in the last two months, six weeks of the season.

"This is Ole's first pre-season, so he has got a chance to stamp his identity on the football team and the way he wants Manchester United to play.

"We've brought in a couple of young lads, who have got plenty of pace - I think something that we lacked in the last two-to-three years - and I think we need another couple of signings.

"It would be great to get another few signings in and go from there because it's a fresh start, a clean slate."

The ongoing speculation linking United with a swoop for Maguire has seen questions asked of Victor Lindelof’s future at Old Trafford, but the Sweden international has stated that he expects to stick around for 2019-20.

He has told reporters while on pre-season duty in : "I'm very, very happy to be a Manchester United player.

"I'm really looking forward to this season. I'm very excited for a new season to start.

Article continues below

“New players, new signings, we as a team will always try to help them to settle in as quickly as possible.

“This is my third season here, I've been through what it is to sign for this club and get a little criticism.

“But it's part of the game and, like I said before, everyone in the team is trying to help the new guys.”