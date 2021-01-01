Arteta gives Saka and Tierney injury update with Lacazette set to return for Arsenal clash with Wolves

Both players missed Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United, but it was hoped they would return to in time for the midweek trip to Molineux

Mikel Arteta says it will be ‘difficult’ for Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka to face Wolves on Tuesday night, but the Arsenal boss expects Alexandre Lacazette to play.

Both Tierney (calf) and Saka (hip) missed Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United, but it was hoped they would return to in time for the midweek trip to Molineux.

That now appears unlikely, however, with Arteta admitting that the key duo struggling in their race to be fit.

“They haven’t been able to train yet with us, so I think it will be really difficult for them,” said the Gunners boss. “I don’t know, we are going to try until the last minute - see how they are feeling.”

Facing Wolves without Saka - who scored in the win at Molineux last season - and Tierney will be a major blow to Arteta as he looks to guide his side to what would be a sixth victory in eight Premier League games.

He also looks set to be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once again, with the Gunners skipper yet to be given the green light to link up with the squad following his trip abroad to be with his ill mother.

Arteta admitted after Saturday’s game that conversations were ongoing with the Premier League and the government over Aubameyang’s return, with strict Covid-19 protocols needing to be adhered to.

As it stands, those conversations have yet to come to a positive conclusion for Arsenal, although Arteta hasn’t totally ruled out the possibility of the striker being available to face Wolves.

“There is still some things to clear up,” he said. “Maybe yes, maybe no – we are still doing so paperwork at the moment.”

Article continues below

One player who should be available, however, is Lacazette. The Arsenal forward had to go to hospital after Saturday’s game having suffered a heavy landing in the closing stages of the goalless draw following a challenge with Harry Maguire.

Lacazette underwent some tests after he landed on the back of his neck, but was quickly given the all clear to return home.

“We have to follow the protocols,” Arteta said, when asked why Lacazette went to hospital. “We have to test him and take an x-ray. He was completely fine after the game, he was fine yesterday [Sunday] and he has slept well so I expect him to be available.”