Paul Scholes has branded Mikel Arteta a 'disgrace' and accused the Arsenal manager of trying to urge fans to influence the referee during the clash against Manchester United on Saturday.

Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka scored as the Gunners ran out 3-1 winners in the Premier League clash to boost their hopes of a top-four finish, while possibly ending their opponents' chances.

There was some controversy around Arsenal's second goal, however, as a goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR review, but referee Craig Pawson awarded a penalty for a foul on Saka.

What did Scholes say about Arsenal manager Arteta?

Arteta's conduct on the sidelines while the footage was being reviewed annoyed Scholes, as he said on Premier League Productions: "I didn’t really think of the foul, to be honest.

"That brings into question whether it’s a clear and obvious error, which is the only reason it should go to the VAR.

"It’s a coming together, of course it is. I think Arteta is a disgrace there. He shouldn’t be allowed to do that. If you see it again, he actually goes to the crowd to try and influence the referee a little. All the players around them as well. That shouldn’t be allowed but it’s a little bit clumsy from Telles."

What does the result mean for Arsenal?

The win keeps Arsenal in fourth place in the league with five games left to play.

They are two points ahead of Tottenham, who drew 0-0 with Brentford on Saturday, while United are a further four points behind.

The Gunners, now the favourites of the three to secure a place in next season's Champions League group stage by ending the campaign in the top four, will come up against West Ham next Sunday.

A week after that, they will face Leeds before a possibly crucial encounter at Tottenham on May 12.

