‘Arsenal will get back to where they should be’ – Xhaka excited by Emery’s second season

The Switzerland international midfielder has full faith in the Gunners boss to deliver an improvement on a promising debut campaign in north London

Granit Xhaka is “excited” by ’s potential in Unai Emery’s second season at the helm, with the Gunners expecting to get back to where they should be.

The north London outfit are currently taking in a third successive campaign without football.

Arsene Wenger oversaw an initial slip out of the Premier League’s top four, with Emery unable to return Arsenal to Europe’s elite in his first year with the reins.

The Spaniard is, however, considered to be taking the club in the right direction and has seen his board deliver a number of impressive deals in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are now preparing for a first outing at Emirates Stadium in 2019-20, with due in north London on Saturday.

Swiss midfielder Xhaka is looking forward to that contest, with Arsenal seeking to put down early markers in a bid to prove that they are a force to be reckoned with once more.

He told Arsenal Player: “I missed this place [the Emirates] if I’m honest.

“I missed the guys, I missed the ball and it’s exciting to be back and working again to make a great season.

“I think this season won’t be easy, but we know each other more and the coach knows the players better.

“We know him, what he wants, the mentality of the staff and as I’ve said before, I’m so excited because this is the second year now under Unai Emery and we want to make a good season this year.

“I’m excited for the new season. We had in my opinion, not a bad season last year; we got to the final, we lost the [ ] final, we were good in the Premier League until the last five games.

“We have to improve some small points and after I’m sure we will get back there, where this club has to be.”

Arsenal opened the new season with victory away from home, with the prolific Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netting the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win at Newcastle.

After their clash with Burnley this weekend, Emery will begin preparing his side for a huge showdown with at Anfield on August 24.