Arsenal vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Gunners are out to bring an end to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's winning streak and they have wind in their sails after making light work of Chelsea

The fourth round of the FA Cup kicks off on Friday when the competition's two most successful clubs, Arsenal and Manchester United, lock horns at the Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery's side come into the game on the back of a convincing 2-0 victory over Chelsea and they will be eager to build on that performance as they look to end an inconsistent streak.

However, they face a serious test in the form of the resurgent Red Devils, who have strung together a record-breaking seven consecutive victories under the guidance of interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The sides could not be separated when they last met in December at Old Trafford, but scenarios at both clubs have altered significantly since then so fans should expect an entirely different affair.

Game Arsenal vs Manchester United Date Friday, January 25 Time 7:55pm GMT / 2:55pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live online on ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on TV via BBC One and it can be streamed live online using the BBC iPlayer app.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC One BBC iPlayer

Squads & Team News

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Cech, Leno, Martinez Defenders Sokratis, Koscielny, Mustafi, Lichtsteiner, Monreal, Jenkinson, Kolasinac, Medley, Mavropanos, Osei-Tutu, Pleguezuelo Midfielders Elneny, Ramsey, Ozil, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Willock, Saka, Gilmour Forwards Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nketiah, John-Jules

Arsenal will be without the services of Hector Bellerin, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the Gunners' last match and Rob Holding is also out of action with a knee injury.

Former Manchester United stars Danny Welbeck and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are not expected to be available for the game as they recover from ankle and foot injuries respectively.

Potential Arsenal XI: Cech; Maitland-Niles, Monreal, Sokratis, Mustafi; Xhaka, Torreira, Ozil, Iwobi; Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Position Man Utd squad Goalkeepers Grant, Romero, Pereira Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Dalot, Shaw, Darmian Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Andreas, Fred, Herrera, Fellaini, Matic, McTominay, Gomes, Garner, Greenwood Forwards Sanchez, Lukaku, Martial, Rashford, Chong

David de Gea does not appear to have travelled with the squad to London, meaning Sergio Romero is in line to start, and Antonio Valencia is also reportedly set to miss out.

Marouane Fellaini and Marcos Rojo are out injured, as is Chris Smalling, but the England international returned to training and will be in contention next week.

Alexis Sanchez is in line to feature against his former club as Solskjaer prepares to rotate his squad.

Potential Man Utd XI: Romero; Dalot, Jones, Lindelof, Darmian; Matic, Pogba, Mata; Sanchez, Rashford, Lukaku.

Betting & Match Odds

Home side Arsenal are narrow favourites to win the match, with bet365 giving odds of 31/20 on a Gunners victory. United are priced at 9/5 to win in north London and a draw is available at 13/5.

Match Preview

Manchester United have been riding the crest of a wave since Solskjaer's return to Old Trafford and their upturn in fortunes has shown little sign of slowing down as they seek their eighth win in a row.

The Norwegian has scythed the gap to the Gunners in the Premier League to the point where they are now level on points and he will be desperate to ensure the run continues by knocking their long-standing rivals out.

Historically, games between the sides have been packed full of incident and, while both teams have fallen short of their usual high standards in recent years, a knockout tie has plenty of potential.

"When you get the draw and you see that it’s Arsenal, it’s one of those ‘wow’ moments," Solskjaer told the official Manchester United website ahead of the game.

"It’s a tough one but it’s a fantastic challenge. We’ve played Arsenal so many times in the FA Cup.

"I’ve actually played in two semi-finals against them in 1999 and 2004 and we won both of them, so let’s hope that’s a good sign.”

Emery is relishing the prospect of coming up against the resurgent Red Devils and believes that a win at home can serve as a springboard.

"For this competition, it’s the best match to play," the Spanish coach told reporters.

"We are looking forward to playing this match on Friday because it’s at our stadium, the Emirates, in front of our supporters.

"We feel very well in front of them and we want to create a new atmosphere over 90 minutes on Friday, together with our supporters."