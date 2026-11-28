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Relive the tactical intensity and individual brilliance of Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Manchester City during the historic 2003/04 season. From Michael Tarnat’s own goal to Thierry Henry’s stunning long-range strike, this clash solidified the Gunners' march toward an unbeaten Premier League campaign.

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On 1 February 2004, the atmosphere at Highbury was thick with the scent of history. Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal were no longer just title contenders; they were a side flirting with immortality. Manchester City arrived in north London as the ultimate test of nerves for a team that refused to lose. It was a match defined by high-wire tactical tension, a freak defensive error, and a moment of pure, unadulterated genius from the greatest player to ever wear the cannon on his chest.

The breakthrough of pressure and fortune

The opening exchanges were a masterclass in Wengerball, as Robert Pires and Gilberto Silva orchestrated play with a rhythmic efficiency that pushed City deep into their own territory. Henry signaled his intent early, rattling the woodwork with a ferocious effort that served as a warning shot. The deadlock finally snapped in the 36th minute, though not through a piece of vintage artistry. Henry, drifting into his preferred left-channel pocket, fired a low, fizzing centre into the danger zone. In his desperation to clear, City defender Michael Tarnat could only divert the ball into his own net, sending the North Bank into raptures.

Tactically, Kevin Keegan’s City sought to frustrate, deploying a compact block to deny the space Henry and Dennis Bergkamp craved. However, the introduction of Jose Antonio Reyes for his debut as a second-half substitute injected fresh electricity into the Gunners' attack. Arsenal’s dominance was total, yet the slender one-goal lead kept the tension simmering. The match required a definitive statement to ensure the unbeaten run remained intact, and as so often happened in that golden era, the king of Highbury obliged.

A moment of Henry magic

In the 83rd minute, the stadium bore witness to what remains one of Henry’s most iconic strikes. Receiving a short pass from Pires just outside the penalty area, Henry didn't look to his trademark side-foot finish. Instead, he unleashed a laser-like rocket. The ball didn’t so much travel as it teleported, swerving through the rain-heavy air and nestling into the top corner. David James, a goalkeeper of immense reach, was reduced to a mere spectator.

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The closing stages provided a chaotic coda to the afternoon’s proceedings. Nicolas Anelka, returning to his former home, managed to pull a goal back for the visitors late on, reminding the Highbury faithful of his own clinical prowess. However, the Frenchman’s return ended in ignominy. Following a heated melee with Ashley Cole, Anelka was shown a red card, effectively ending any hopes of a City comeback. The 2-1 scoreline perhaps flattered the visitors, but for Arsenal, the three points were all that mattered in their pursuit of perfection.

Legacy of the invincible march

This encounter is remembered not just for the scoreline, but for the sense of inevitability that surrounded that Arsenal side. Every time City threatened to disrupt the rhythm, Wenger’s men found another gear. The victory moved them one step closer to the 38-game unbeaten milestone, proving they could win through both tactical persistence and individual flashes of brilliance. Henry’s knee-slide on the slick Highbury turf remains the enduring image of a day when City were simply another obstacle cleared on the path to legend.