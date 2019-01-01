Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Gunners remain in the hunt for the top four and anything but victory here against the Eagles would be damaging result

are alive and kicking in this season's race for the top four, but will be hoping Unai Emery's men will still have their mind on the and slip up on Sunday.

The Gunners advanced to the last four of the Europa League on Thursday night, and they now take on in the semi-final in the coming weeks.

However, they are currently on 66 points in the Premier League and need a victory over Roy Hodgson's men to ensure they remain in the hunt to secure football for next season.

Game Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Date Sunday, April 21 Time 4pm BST / 11am EST

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be broadcast on NBC Sports Gold, but the game doesn't have an online stream available to US viewers.

US TV channel Online stream NBC Sports Gold No stream announced

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game doesn't have an official broadcaster but you can follow coverage online with Goal HERE.

UK TV channel Online stream None None

Squads & Team News

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Cech, Leno, Martinez Defenders Koscielny, Lichtsteiner, Monreal, Jenkinson, Kolasinac, Medley, Pleguezuelo, Mustafi Midfielders Elneny, Ramsey, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock, Torreira Forwards Ozil, Iwobi, Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nketiah, Suarez, Mkhitaryan

Aaron Ramsey will be unavailable for selection after suffering injury in Arsenal's victory over in the Europa League on Thursday.

The international jons Danny Welbeck, Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin in the medical room, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos will also be absent against Palace due to suspension.

Potential Arsenal starting XI: Cech; Monreal, Sokratis, Koscielny; Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Guendouzi, Kolasinac, Ozil; Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Position Crystal Palace players Goalkeepers Hennessey, Guaita, Speroni Defenders Riedewald, Dann, Van Aanholt, Souare, Wan-Bissaka, Ward, Kelly Midfielders Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur, Schlupp, Meyer, Kaikai, Townsend, Sako Forwards Zaha, Benteke, Ayew, Wickham, Batshuayi

Roy Hodgson has a full bill of health in his Crystal Palace squad with no notable injury concerns heading into the game.

Potential Crystal Palace starting XI: Guita; Wan-Bissaka, Kelly, Dann, Van Aaholt; Townsend, Milivojevic, McArthur, Schlupp, Zaha; Benteke.

Betting & Match Odds

Arsenal are narrow favourites with Bet365, who price them at 8/15. Palace can be backed at 15/4, while a draw is 5/1.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

With Spurs dropping points against on Saturday, the prospect of securing Champions League football just became an even more realistic possibility for Arsenal.

However, the Gunners will need to fend off challengers Palace on Sunday which will be no easy task given some of their performances this season.

The Eagles have won two of their last four Premier League games, while previous wins over Manchester City and Spurs this season prove they are capable of beating the bigger sides.

Arsenal also suffered a blow in their victory over Napoli in mid-week with Ramsey forced off with injury, which will no doubt be a huge loss to the side.

The Wales international has scored four goals in 28 appearances in the league this season along with assisting six others, and his manager insists he'll be missed as he recovers from injury.

"In his last few performances he has been helping us a lot - and in some of the key moments of this season," Emery said of Ramsey.

"His injury is bad news and I don't know how long he will be out of the team, maybe two or three weeks."

From a Palace perspective, they are arguably safe from relegation on 39 points with a host of teams between themselves and the drop zone.

However, one more win will confirm their safety and Hodgson will be hoping a victory over the Gunners can not only secure survival but also help to start building for the next campaign.

Article continues below

Palace also secured a draw against Arsenal in October when the two sides met last in a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park, and they will be confident of claiming more points against the Gunners this time round.

The last time the Eagles triumphed over the Gunners was back in April 2017 when they beat Arsene Wenger's men 3-0 at the time.

However, the Gunners are still likely to have too much for the Selhurst Park club with the Europa League victory likely to have given them a welcome boost heading into these final few Premier League games.