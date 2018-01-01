Arsenal vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After two successive defeats, the Gunners will be keen to get back to winning ways when they host Sean Dyche's side on Saturday

Arsenal will host Burnley in the Premier League's Saturday lunchtime kick-off this weekend.

After a positive start to life under new manager Unai Emery, the Gunners' 22-game unbeaten run came to an end when they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Southampton last Sunday.

They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday after being beaten 2-0 by north London rivals Tottenham, at the Emirates.

Emery's side are currently fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and know a win on Saturday is vital if they're to carry on competing for a place in the Champions League positions.

Burnley find themseleves in the relegation zone heading into this match, having collected just 12 points from their opening 17 league fixtures.

Sean Dyche will, however, have taken heart from an improved performance in their 1-0 defeat to Spurs last weekend, with Mauricio Pochettino's side snatching a last minute winner through Christian Eriksen.

Squads & Team News

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Leno, Cech, Martinez Defenders Lichtsteiner, Koscielny, Monreal, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Jenkinson Midfielders Xhaka, Torreira, Guendouzi, Elneny, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi, Smith Rowe Forwards Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is still out with a hamstring injury and Sead Kolasinac remains a doubt. Granit Xhaka may be needed at centre-back again.

Hector Bellerin remians absent, but Sokratis Papastathopoulos is available again after suspension. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is awaiting results from a scan on his ankle.

Unai Emery has confirmed that Mesut Ozil will be in the squad, despite being omitted from the 18-man squad against Spurs in midweek.

Possible Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Xhaka, Monreal; Torreira, Guendouzi; Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette.

Position Burnley players Goalkeepers Hart, Heaton, Pope, Lindegaard Defenders Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Bardsley, Long, Taylor Midfielders Cork, Brady, Gudmundsson, Hendrick, Westwood, McNeil Forwards Vokes, Barnes, Wood, Vydra, Agyei

Clarets winger Aaron Lennon has had surgery on a torn cartilage in his knee and will be out for the forseeable future.

Midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson returned to training earlier this week and could be involved. Steven Defour, however, remains out.

Sean Dyche experimented with a 3-4-3 formation against Spurs and could be set to use it again at the Emirates on Saturday.

Possible Burnley starting XI: Hart; Long, Tarkowski, Mee; Bardsley, Westwood, Cork, Taylor; Hendrick, Brady, Barnes.

Match Preview

Much has been made of Emery's decision to overlook Ozil in recent weeks, with the German not even making the bench for Wednesday's clash with Spurs.

The Arsenal boss was pressed on his thinking behind the midfielder's omission and remained coy, insisting it was simply 'a tactical decision'.

But despite reports suggesting that the German could be on the move in January, Emery confirmed that Ozil will be back in the squad to take on Burnley.

"Every player wants to play and be okay to help the team when we need," said the Spaniard.

"The frustration is the same for everybody when they didn’t play in a match.

"But I spoke with him and with the regularity in the season, I am telling him what we need from him and he has the commitment to help us and the quality and the characteristics to help us when the team needs his moments in the pitch in one game.

"Tomorrow he is in the 18 players, in the squad."

Burnley manager Dyche says he was happy with the way his side dealt with a change of system to a back three last weekend and strongly hinted that he could stick with the system in the coming weeks.

"I played in it myself and I know how the system works, I think the timing, the use of the right players at the right time, and loads of different things go into the thinking," said Dyche.

"It has to suit the players first, and when I looked at the group we're moulding, and they way they were operating, I thought it was a good time to try it."