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Arsenal dropped points at home in the Champions League league phase for the first time since the format was introduced, as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to draw 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

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On paper, the hosts were dominant. They had 63% of the ball, took 30 shots worth 2.34 expected goals (xG) and had 56 touches inside the Dortmund box. Yet both sides created four big chances, both had four shots on target, and Dortmund were the better team for long spells after the break. Viktor Gyokeres' long-range opener rewarded Arsenal's fast start, but Maximilian Beier's equaliser, made by a surging run from centre-back Joane Gadou, showed exactly where Arsenal were vulnerable.

Arsenal's tactical setup

Mikel Arteta lined up in a 4-2-3-1, with Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield behind Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard and Christos Tzolis, and Gyokeres leading the line. Arsenal flew out of the blocks. Their press gave Dortmund no time on the ball in the opening 15 minutes, they completed 91% of their passes in the first half, and the opener arrived in the 10th minute when Madueke laid the ball into the path of Gyokeres, who sent a dipping 25-yard strike past Gregor Kobel.

The right flank was Arsenal's main source of creativity. Madueke repeatedly got the better of Daniel Svensson, and he and Odegaard became the first Arsenal pair on record to create four or more chances each in a Champions League first half. On the other side, Piero Hincapie pushed high from left-back, joining attacks and even arriving at the back post for a header that Kobel saved early in the second half.

The problem was the quality of Arsenal's chances. Eight of their 14 first-half shots came from outside the box, and the goal itself was worth just 0.03 xG. Set pieces made up 0.56 of their 0.94 first-half xG, and Madueke failed to bring down a rebound with the goal at his mercy in the 15th minute. Rice was the most dangerous runner from midfield, curling just over from distance in the 33rd minute and being denied by Nico Schlotterbeck's recovery tackle when through on goal two minutes later.

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Borussia Dortmund's tactical setup

Niko Kovac set up with a back three of Gadou, Waldemar Anton and Schlotterbeck, with Julian Ryerson and Svensson as wing-backs, Felix Nmecha and Joey Veerman in central midfield, and Jobe Bellingham and Beier supporting Fabio Silva in attack. After a difficult opening quarter of an hour, Dortmund settled, won more of the midfield duels and began to look dangerous from set pieces, where Kepa Arrizabalaga, deputising for the injured David Raya, struggled to deal with high balls.

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Dortmund's main route forward was down the right. Half of their attacks came down that side, through Ryerson and Gadou, attacking the space Hincapie left behind when he pushed on. Ryerson cut the ball back for Nmecha to fire over in the 24th minute, and Gadou's willingness to step out of the back three became the key pattern of the match. He carried the ball forward to force a save from Kepa from a tight angle in the 44th minute, and did the same again for the equaliser.

Without the ball, the back three protected the centre and forced Arsenal wide. Arsenal sent in 26 crosses, only eight of which found a team-mate, and Dortmund made 53 clearances, 40 of them after the break.

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The tactical chess match

Dortmund came out a different side in the second half, true to their reputation as a team that improves after the interval. In the 48th minute, Svensson's low cross reached Beier six yards out, only for the forward to miss the ball entirely. Three minutes later, Dortmund had a handball appeal against Gyokeres from a corner dismissed after a VAR check.

The equaliser arrived in the 55th minute and exposed Arsenal's rest defence. Gadou drove from deep inside his own half through the middle, leaving Tzolis behind, and fed Beier, who cut inside past Gabriel Magalhaes and finished low into the bottom corner. The chance was worth 0.32 xG, more than 10 times the value of Arsenal's goal.

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The second-half numbers show how the game changed. Dortmund had only five shots after the break, but three were on target and worth 1.24 xG on target, compared with Arsenal's 0.14 from 16 attempts. Dortmund also won the aerial battle after the break, winning 55% of their duels after managing only 27% in the first half, and improved their long-ball accuracy from 32% to 53% to play over Arsenal's press.

Arsenal raised their possession to 65% and had 41 touches in the Dortmund box after the interval, and 13 of their 16 second-half shots came from inside the area. But their passing accuracy dropped to 83%, only four of their 18 crosses found a team-mate, and just one of those 16 efforts hit the target.

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In-game adjustments

Kovac moved first in the 64th minute, replacing Silva and Beier with Serhou Guirassy and Konstantinos Karetsas. Arteta responded a minute later with a triple change, bringing on Jurrien Timber, Bruno Guimaraes and Eberechi Eze for Ben White, Lewis-Skelly and Tzolis.

The changes restored Arsenal's control. Arsenal were firmly on top for most of the final half-hour, and their dribbling improved markedly after the break, with eight of 12 take-ons succeeding compared with two of 10 before the interval. Dortmund still had the ball in the net in the 68th minute, when Kepa parried Ryerson's low drive and Jobe Bellingham tapped in, but the offside flag went up.

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Odegaard and Madueke came back into the game in the final 25 minutes. Odegaard's crosses from the right produced headers for Gyokeres in the 71st and 75th minutes, the second a huge miss from six yards. Bellingham made way for Marcel Sabitzer in the 73rd minute, but Sabitzer's handball against Eze conceded the free-kick from which Odegaard's low delivery and Hincapie's cutback led to the ball striking the post twice off Guirassy. Eze then slipped Rice through to hit the base of the post in the 84th minute. Mikel Merino replaced Gyokeres in the 87th minute, and Filippo Mane came on for Gadou two minutes later. Even then, Karetsas had a shot blocked inside the box in the 90th minute, before Ezri Konsa fired high and wide from the centre of the area in the fourth minute of stoppage time as Dortmund held on.

Conclusion

Arsenal had more of the ball, more shots and more touches in the box, but they were outperformed on chance quality for long spells and punished by a single carry from the back. Dortmund's second-half revival, their compact back three and Gadou's runs from deep earned them a deserved point, though they rode their luck late on.

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The draw leaves Arsenal on 11 points, a missed chance to move into the top two ahead of their meeting with Manchester City, while Dortmund move into the top eight on 10 for now, with several teams still to play this round.