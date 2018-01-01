Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Brighton

Everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's Premier League match against Chris Houghton's side at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal will be looking to give their supporters a belated Christmas present when they travel to Brighton on Boxing Day.

The Gunners won their previous league match against Burnley after two consecutive defeats to Southampton, in the league, and Tottenham, in the Carabao Cup, but got themselves back on track with an important victory at the weekend.

Unai Emery's men have scored a total of 40 goals this season, which is only bettered by Manchester City's incredible tally of 50, but have suffered defensively in recent games due to a number of injuries at the back.

Arsenal Injuries

Rob Holding will miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament knee injury.

Danny Welbeck is ruled out with a broken ankle following his shocking injury against Sporting CP, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan has now sustained an ankle injury that keeps him out until the turn of the year.

Hector Bellerin has been ruled out for at least another two weeks with a calf problem, with Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi likely to be unavailable again after thigh and hamstring problems, respectively.

Emile Smith Rowe is back in training following his minor groin strain and Dinos Mavropanos is back in light training and expected to be in contention in the coming weeks.





Arsenal Suspensions

Arsenal have no suspended players for this match.

Possible Arsenal Starting Line-Up

Emery's defensive headache means that Stephan Lichtsteiner should start at right-back in place of the injured Bellerin.



Aaron Ramsey could start despite reports linking him with a move to Juventus this week, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to continue in attack following his two goals against Burnley.



Laurent Koscielny is expected to captain the side and start alongside Sokratis in defence.





Brighton Team News

Lewis Dunk is suspended after his red card at Bournemouth on Saturday but Shane Duffy returns after his ban.



Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Jose Izquierdo are both likely to miss out through hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 17:15pm GMT (12:15am ET) on Wednesday, and the game will be broadcast live on Sky One in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBCSN in the United States, and on various channels around the world.

Best Opta Match Facts