Arsenal star Miedema scores six and assists four in record-breaking WSL performance

The 23-year-old's incredible form for the Gunners continued on Sunday as they thrashed Bristol City at home

star Vivianne Miedema played a key role in ten of Arsenal's goals against , setting a Women's record for most goal involvements in one game.

The 23-year-old scored six times and made four assists as the Gunners took a 10-0 lead within 65 minutes at Meadow Park on Sunday.

She provided early goals for Lisa Evans and Leah Williamson before firing in three of her own before half-time. Miedema's onslaught continued in the second half as she netted another three goals in between assists for Jordan Nobbs and Evans.

10 - Vivianne Miedema has been directly involved in all 10 of Arsenal Women's goals v Bristol City in the WSL today (6 goals, 4 assists); the previous WSL record for goal involvements in a single match before today was 5, also by Miedema v in Sept 2018 (3G, 2A). Absurd. pic.twitter.com/MDR9Dcm1z5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 1, 2019

The star was substituted shortly after her sixth strike, but Arsenal kept going as Emma Mitchell went on to score their 11th of the game before Bristol scored a late consolation through Yana Daniels.

Miedema's sublime performance smashed the previous WSL record for involvement in most goals in a game, which was also set by her when she scored three and set up a further two against Liverpool in September 2018.

Arsenal are top of the English league after their latest victory, having collected 21 points from their first eight games.

Despite her impressive scoring record in London, Miedema says she is not interested in her tally and is targeting silverware with the club instead.

"I think I’m not bothered about scoring goals at all," she told The Telegraph in October. “I’m not going to put that pressure on myself, no. It’s not the type of player I am.

“If I need to put on paper what my goals are for this season it will always be winning the league with Arsenal or winning the cup with Arsenal. If trophies and individual awards come that’s absolutely fine but I don’t think it ever has to be the main focus.

Arsenal also broke the record for the biggest victory in WSL history, surpassing the previous record of Liverpool's 9-0 win over Doncaster Belles in 2013.