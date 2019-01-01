Arsenal star Iwobi aiming to be even greater than iconic uncle Okocha

The Gunners forward is preparing for a shot at Africa Cup of Nations glory, with a famous family member having claimed that crown in the past

Alex Iwobi is hoping that his efforts with and will see him follow in the footsteps of famous uncle Jay-Jay Okocha and “be on his level or even greater”.

At 22 years of age, a Gunners academy graduate has time on his side.

He is still looking for the consistency in his game once boasted by an iconic family member who starred for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton and the Super Eagles.

Iwobi has earned comparisons to Okocha during his short time as a senior star and admits to welcoming such acclaim, with there a desire on his part to achieve similar success.

"I can never get tired of people comparing us. I see my uncle as an idol, someone I have always looked up to as a footballer," Iwobi told BBC Sport.

"When people compare me to him... it's like 'wow' maybe they see me on his level but I don't believe I am there yet.

"It is what it is, he's a skilful player, I'm quite skilful myself so they are always going to compare me to him especially that he's my uncle.

"I still have a long way to go, maybe one day I can be on his level or greater."

Iwobi would do his claims to a standing alongside Okocha no harm were he to help Nigeria to glory this summer.

His uncle lifted that title back in 1994, with the class of 2019 now looking to secure a continental crown of their own.

"I've seen some of his highlights from 1994 and it would be cool to achieve that as well," Iwobi added.

"I'm excited, I have always dreamt of participating and representing my country at the African Cup of Nations, but it won't be easy for us in

"Both dreams are coming true, hopefully I can get to play in ."

Iwobi has taken in 27 appearances for Nigeria to date, recording five goals.

He will be hoping there are more to come this summer, with the Super Eagles having been placed in Group B at the Africa Cup of Nations alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.