Arsenal 'open' to big January transfer move, says Arteta, amid Vlahovic links

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are ‘open’ to making a big move in the transfer market this month

The Arsenal manager’s comments come amid ongoing links to striker Dusan Vlahovic, who Fiorentina value at around £60 million.

Vlahovic has scored 18 goals in 22 games this season and reports in Italy have claimed the Gunners are keen to lure him to North London and could be willing to include Lucas Torreira, who is currently on loan at Fiorentina, as part of the deal.

What has Arteta said?

Speaking abut the transfer window and the prospect of completing a large deal for a player such Vlahovic, Arteta said: “I think with the amount of things and the way that we want to evolve the squad we have to maximise every window in many different ways and we are alert.

“Edu and his team are working very hard as we know exactly what we need to do.

“Whether we can accomplish that in January or in the summer is a different question as it is related to other stuff.

“Again if it is the right player and we can afford it and we can do what we want to do we will discuss it and make the best possible decision.

“We are open.”

What is Vlahovic’s situation?

The Fiorentina striker has just 18 months left on his contract with the Serie A side and has made it clear he will not be signing an extension.

There are suggestions that the Italian side could be willing to cash in on the 21-year-old this month, rather than waiting until the summer when his value will drop.

Arsenal have long been linked with an interest in the Serbia international, although club sources have previously played down suggestions of a move.

Reports in Italy have claimed Vlahovic's preference would be to stay with Fiorentina until the end of the season before making a decision on his future.

Tottenham and Manchester City are also said to be interested, while Juventus have also been linked.

