Arsenal midfielder Partey joins Ghana camp as 19 men train on Wednesday

The 27-year-old has touched base at the Black Stars camp ahead of upcoming games against Mali and Qatar

New signing Thomas Partey was among the new faces in 's camp as the four-time African champions trained on Wednesday ahead of Friday's international friendly against Mali.

The Black Stars are set to take on the Eagles as preparations continue for November's 2022 qualifying double-header against Sudan, three days ahead of a date with 2022 World Cup hosts .

Partey was absent during Tuesday's training, only joining the team later during the day following his sensational Transfer Deadline Day move from on Monday.

The 27-year-old's arrival, together with defender Kassim Nuhu Adams, -born centre-back Alexander Djiku, midfielder Bernard Mensah, Joseph Aidoo of Spanish club and -born Tarique Fosu, took the Ghana camp number to 19.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Razak Abalora, Benson Anang, Kamaldeen Suleymana, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Nicholas Opoku, Emmanuel Lomotey, Eugene Ansah, Baba Iddrisu, Gideon Mensah, Samuel Owusu, Yakubu Mohammed were the 13 players to have participated in the first training exercise on Tuesday.

winger Fosu, who is chasing his first Ghana cap, Ankaragucu attacker Joseph Paintsil and Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban complete CK Akonnor's 23-man squad for the upcoming games as late replacements for goalkeeper Richard Ofori Antwi, left-back Lumor Agbenyenu and -based Pyramids striker John Antwi, who were forced to withdraw from the team due to visa-related challenges.

attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus is not expected to travel for the games following the club's decision against releasing all four of their African players invited for international duty because of possible quarantine requirements on their return to the .

Noussair Mazraoui and Zakaria Labyad will also consequently miss 's games against and while Lassina Traore will be unavailable for Burkina Faso's matches against Congo DR and Madagascar.

It is also currently not clear if midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp will be joining up with the Ghana squad after picking up an injury during club training two weeks ago.

Unconfirmed reports say France-born and right-back Enock Kwateng has been invited as a replacement for Schlupp following the former’s supposed Fifa ratification of his nationality switch application.