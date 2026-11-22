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Arsenal legend Ian Wright has identified RB Leipzig sensation Antonio Nusa as the priority signing to ensure the Gunners maintain their grip on the Premier League title race. Despite sitting six points clear at the summit, the former striker believes Mikel Arteta’s squad lacks the necessary attacking spark to navigate the gruelling winter schedule.

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Bench struggles expose Arsenal's attacking depth

Arsenal dropped two points in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Newcastle after their substitutes failed to make an impact. Eberechi Eze scored and Noni Madueke impressed while deputising for the injured Bukayo Saka, yet the visitors faded after the interval.

Christos Tzolis came on in the second half without influencing the game, while Viktor Gyokeres endured another quiet cameo. Those flat displays prompted former Gunners striker Wright to urge his old club to pursue RB Leipzig winger Nusa in January.

Wright calls for January swoop to push Havertz

Speaking on Sky Sports, Wright insisted Arsenal must be decisive in the winter market by reinforcing both the left flank and the central striker role.

"I’d want to go [and strengthen] on the left side and up front," he said. "At some stage we have got to say ‘we have got to go for it’. We have been linked with Nusa at RB Leipzig. I think we should just go and get him. We saw today with Tzolis, I didn’t see enough."

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Wright added that bringing in stronger competition would help Kai Havertz raise his level, arguing Gyokeres is not providing that push. "I think with Havertz, if he’s got someone at the same level or better and push him I think we get more out of him which he needs, and I don’t think that’s happening through Gyokeres."

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Summer transfer misses leave Gunners short out wide

Arsenal's thin wide rotation stems from a frustrating summer window. Following the departures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leonardo Trossard, the club failed in moves for Julian Alvarez and Vinicius Jr, leaving Tzolis as their sole attacking addition.

With Saka currently sidelined by injury, that lack of depth has grown more noticeable. RB Leipzig reportedly demand €80 million (£67m) for Norway international Nusa, who has registered seven goals and eight assists in 16 appearances from the left wing this campaign.

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January window looms large for title-chasing Gunners

Despite Saturday's draw against Newcastle, Arsenal remain six points clear at the top of the Premier League. However, relying heavily on Eze and Madueke while Saka recovers leaves little margin for error if Tzolis and Gyokeres continue to struggle off the bench. Meeting RB Leipzig's £67m valuation for Nusa in January would add proven productivity on the left flank.