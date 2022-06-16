Arsenal fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Arsenal will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a London derby against Crystal Palace.
Mikel Arteta's side will then take on Leicester at home before facing off against newly promoted Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
The Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League last season and will hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to secure Champions League football next season.
GOAL brings you Arsenal's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|05/08/2022
|20:00
|Crystal Palace v Arsenal
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Leicester City
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Fulham
|30/08/2022
|19:45
|Arsenal v Aston Villa
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Arsenal
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Everton
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Arsenal
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Liverpool
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Arsenal
|18/10/2022
|19:45
|Arsenal v Manchester City
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Arsenal
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Arsenal
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Arsenal
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v West Ham United
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Arsenal
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Newcastle United
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Manchester United
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Arsenal
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Brentford
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Arsenal
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v Arsenal
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v Arsenal
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Crystal Palace
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Leeds United
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Arsenal
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|West Ham United v Arsenal
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Southampton
|26/04/2023
|20:00
|Manchester City v Arsenal
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Chelsea
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Arsenal
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Brighton
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Arsenal v Wolverhampton
Arsenal tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Arsenal Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Games against Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City, for example, are classed as Category A and thus more expensive.
Arsenal season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £1,839 for a seat in Centre Upper of the Emirates to £926 for seats in the lower section, with further reductions available for senior citizens, junior citizens and disabled supporters.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Arsenal games on the official club website or by visiting the box office.