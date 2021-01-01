Arsenal fear prolonged Tierney absence as Gunners nervously await scan results

The Scotland international looks certain to miss both legs of the Europa League quarter-final against Slavia Prague with a knee injury

Kieran Tierney looks set to miss both legs of Arsenal’s Europa League quarter-final against Slavia Prague, with the left-back expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks with the knee injury he picked up against Liverpool on Saturday.

Tierney limped off during the first half of the 3-0 defeat and looked clearly distressed as he made his way back towards the changing room.

The Scotland international is due to have a scan on his right knee on Tuesday, with the results expected to confirm an extended spell on the sidelines for the 23-year-old.

What do we know so far?

Tierney was injured just after the half-hour mark of Saturday’s meeting with Liverpool following a challenge with James Milner which saw his right leg buckle under him.

“He felt something in his knee,” Mikel Arteta said after the game. “He was in pain so it looks like he will be injured but we don't know how long for.”

Tierney is due to undergo a scan on Tuesday which will determine the extent of the injury, but Arsenal are already preparing to be without the defender for at least a few weeks.

What games could Tierney miss?

If the left-back returns after three weeks, he would miss both legs of the Europa League quarter-final against Slavia Prague, as well as Premier League games against Sheffield United, Fulham and Everton.

He would also be a doubt for the first leg of the Europa League semi-final against either Villarreal or Dinamo Zagreb, should Mikel Arteta’s side progress to the last four of the competition.

Depending on their progress in the Europa League, Arsenal could have 13 games remaining of the current campaign - with the final due to be played in Gdansk on Wednesday, May 26.

Arteta will be desperate to have Tierney back involved before then.

Who could replace him?

Having allowed Sead Kolasinac to join Schalke on loan in January, Arsenal do not have natural cover at left-back for Tierney.

Cedric Soares came on for the former Celtic defender against Liverpool and looks the most likely option to fill in on the left of the back four, despite being a right-back.

Arteta does also have the option of playing Bukayo Saka there, with the winger impressing in the left-back role at times last season.

Is there any other Arsenal team news?

Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Emile Smith Rowe (hip) and Granit Xhaka (ill) all continue to be assessed ahead of the first leg against Slavia Prague.

Article continues below

All three players missed the game against Liverpool at the weekend, but Arsenal are hopeful they will be fit to feature at Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

David Luiz misses out after undergoing surgery on his knee on Monday.

