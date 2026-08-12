Arsenal are one of the established forces in English and European football. The Gunners are in the spotlight every week, on the pitch and off it. But if you want to keep track of every competitive match, you need to know where to look. Broadcast rights are split across different providers depending on the competition. Here's a clear guide to the channels showing Arsenal, so you won't miss a match.

Arsenal, all the broadcast information at a glance: Who shows / broadcasts the Gunners' matches live on TV and livestream?

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Watch Arsenal in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield on TV and livestream

In Germany, the Premier League rights still belong to Sky, with the pay-TV broadcaster showing every match live, either as a standalone game or in the multiplex. Arsenal's matches are fully covered there too. If you'd rather stream, you can watch every game on Sky Go or the streaming service WOW .

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From the 2025/26 season, Sky expanded its English portfolio significantly. Alongside the Premier League, it will also show the Carabao Cup live. That means Arsenal's possible League Cup matches will also be fully covered.

Meanwhile, the historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield are broadcast exclusively by DAZN . The streaming service shows all relevant matches live, including all Arsenal games.

Find the right DAZN subscription FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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As for the Champions League, the rights are shared between several broadcasters. Most Arsenal matches will be shown live on DAZN. On top of that, Amazon Prime Video shows one selected top match every Tuesday, including individual games involving English teams.

Then, from the 2027/28 season, a major change will kick in: the streaming service Paramount+ will enter Champions League broadcasting and show most of the matches. All details on the new rights distribution are available here.

Should Arsenal reach the Champions League final, it will also be shown on free-to-air TV, as usual. In Germany, ZDF is the regular home of the final.

Try Amazon Prime Video Tuesday's Champions League top match exclusively

Arsenal, all the broadcast information at a glance: SPOX's live ticker

We provide live text coverage of numerous Champions League matches and selected top Premier League games. You will find the live tickers here.

Arsenal, all the broadcast information at a glance: The club profile