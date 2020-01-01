Arsenal captain Aubameyang makes Martinelli admission after Sheffield United goal

The Gabon international, currently serving a three-game ban, was impressed by the Brazilian's effort in his absence at the Emirates Stadium

captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tipped Gabriel Martinelli to become a superstar because of his attitude and mindset.

Martinelli was on target for Mikel Arteta's side in their 1-1 draw against on Saturday.

The youngster led the Gunners' frontline in the absence of Aubameyang and gave a good account of himself with the opening goal that put the hosts ahead for the majority of the encounter.

Despite the dropped points at home, the Gabonese forward who is serving a suspension for a straight red card against last Saturday, singled out the 18-year-old forward for greatness after his contribution.

"Gabi’s going to be a superstar not because of the goal because of the attitude, energy and mindset," Aubameyang tweeted.

The result left Arsenal unmoved in 10th spot with 29 points after 23 matches.

They visit at Stamford Bridge for their next Premier League fixture on Tuesday.